Congratulations to long-time Lovatts Christine’s BIG Crossword subscriber Winsome C from Deagon, QLD, the lucky winner of our WIN A KIA Picanto major competition!

Winsome has been a loyal subscriber to Christine’s BIG Crossword magazine since 2009, after picking up her very first issue, Issue 201. Her winning entry came from Issue 393, one of 13 entries she submitted during the competition period – and what a lucky number it turned out to be! A passionate puzzler, Winsome describes crosswords as the perfect way to challenge her mind, discover new words, and keep those brain cells buzzing. Despite having been more of a mathematics enthusiast in her younger days, she credits crosswords with keeping her spelling sharp and her mind healthy.

An avid fan of Christine’s BIG Crossword, Winsome especially loves reading the Hello from Christine column – a warm and insightful introduction that opens each issue. Her all-time favourite puzzle is The Demon from the Dungeon, which pushes her to think deeply and even do a bit of research, while the Killer Sudoku keeps her logic skills firing on all cylinders. She enjoys completing standard BIG Crossword at a comfortable pace, but loves stretching her thinking and skills with tougher challenges like the Colossus Diamond or Mega! Goliathon. Her years of practice have helped her feel prepared for even the trickier clues that come her way.

In her spare time, Winsome loves nothing more than diving into a good crossword, tackling logic problems, piecing together jigsaw puzzles, or getting lost in a novel. When we delivered the wonderful news about her win, she was in absolute disbelief – as were all her friends and family!

We’re thrilled to celebrate Winsome’s dedication to puzzling and wish her the happiest of congratulations on her well-deserved win!