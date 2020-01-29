Crossword
Sol: Sunhat
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Marj English, Burpengary Qld.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Bryan Adams
2 x Royal Albert Alpha Foodie Teacup, Saucer & Plate Set
Kathy Annis-Brown, Moree NSW; Dmitry Moroff, Penrith NSW.
Trivia Words
Sol: Ocean
Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Pack
Grace Cashman, Paraparaumu NZ.
Cross Out
Sol: Ice cream
DeLonghi Icona Kettle
Christine Geale, Georgetown TAS.
Code Cracker
Sol: Christopher Plummer
SLIP Silk Pillowcase
Belinda Lang, Mernda VIC.
Checkpoint
Sol: Outdoors
2 x Crystal Highball Tumblers
Lexie Cairns, Warwick QLD; Dell Finselbach, Southside QLD.
Tracker
2 x Frank Green Reusable Cup
Debra Comley, Spalding WA; Lynette Matthews, Korora NSW.
Quiz Quest
Sol: Wheat
20 x Macquarie Compact Dictionary
Elizabeth Adey, Bonnells Bay NSW; Barbara Barker, Inala QLD; Noelene Brandi, Camberwell VIC; Bernice Cairney, Glen Iris VIC; Kathy Cameron, California Gully VIC; Ms Elizabeth Chirillo, Leichhardt NSW; Robyn Fenton, Seven Hills NSW; Ann Flynn, Eastlakes NSW; Angela Goodridge, Panorama SA; Judith Gray, Umina Beach NSW; Katherine Hoare, Parklands QLD; Rosanne Hunt, Silent Grove NSW; Mrs Beverley Laurens, Condell Park NSW; Margaret Laurenson, Palmerston North NZ; Stephanie McGregor, Surrey Hills VIC; Stephanie Schoettke, Kambah ACT; Beth Simmonds, Millbridge WA; Troy Taylor, Hamilton VIC; Jody Walsh, Kyogle NSW; Sandra Wilkins, Murchison NZ.
Last Word Standing
Sol: Satellite
Nikon Aculon Binoculars
Gillian Mason, Sinnamon Park QLD.
Word Pairs
Sol: Dobby
2 x $50 Cash
Miss Jo Rillo, Fulham SA; Sandra Zak, Tuggeranong DC ACT.
Findaword
Sol: Everyone has their own story
2 x Coleman LED Torch
Janice Bramwell, Tarragindi QLD; Irene Putt, Waitakere City NZ.
Matchboxes
Sol: Very
2 x SOH Melbourne Candles
Shannan Sullivan, Springfield NSW; Christine Watts, Gowanbrae VIC.
Shapeshifter
Sol: 6, 2, 5, 9, 8, 1, 3, 4, 7
Royal Albert 3-Tier Cake Stand
Val Thomas, Inverleigh VIC.