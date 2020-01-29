Crossword

Sol: Sunhat

iRobot Roomba Vacuum

Marj English, Burpengary Qld.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Bryan Adams

2 x Royal Albert Alpha Foodie Teacup, Saucer & Plate Set

Kathy Annis-Brown, Moree NSW; Dmitry Moroff, Penrith NSW.

Trivia Words

Sol: Ocean

Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Pack

Grace Cashman, Paraparaumu NZ.

Cross Out

Sol: Ice cream

DeLonghi Icona Kettle

Christine Geale, Georgetown TAS.

Code Cracker

Sol: Christopher Plummer

SLIP Silk Pillowcase

Belinda Lang, Mernda VIC.

Checkpoint

Sol: Outdoors

2 x Crystal Highball Tumblers

Lexie Cairns, Warwick QLD; Dell Finselbach, Southside QLD.

Tracker

2 x Frank Green Reusable Cup

Debra Comley, Spalding WA; Lynette Matthews, Korora NSW.

Quiz Quest

Sol: Wheat

20 x Macquarie Compact Dictionary

Elizabeth Adey, Bonnells Bay NSW; Barbara Barker, Inala QLD; Noelene Brandi, Camberwell VIC; Bernice Cairney, Glen Iris VIC; Kathy Cameron, California Gully VIC; Ms Elizabeth Chirillo, Leichhardt NSW; Robyn Fenton, Seven Hills NSW; Ann Flynn, Eastlakes NSW; Angela Goodridge, Panorama SA; Judith Gray, Umina Beach NSW; Katherine Hoare, Parklands QLD; Rosanne Hunt, Silent Grove NSW; Mrs Beverley Laurens, Condell Park NSW; Margaret Laurenson, Palmerston North NZ; Stephanie McGregor, Surrey Hills VIC; Stephanie Schoettke, Kambah ACT; Beth Simmonds, Millbridge WA; Troy Taylor, Hamilton VIC; Jody Walsh, Kyogle NSW; Sandra Wilkins, Murchison NZ.

Last Word Standing

Sol: Satellite

Nikon Aculon Binoculars

Gillian Mason, Sinnamon Park QLD.

Word Pairs

Sol: Dobby

2 x $50 Cash

Miss Jo Rillo, Fulham SA; Sandra Zak, Tuggeranong DC ACT.

Findaword

Sol: Everyone has their own story

2 x Coleman LED Torch

Janice Bramwell, Tarragindi QLD; Irene Putt, Waitakere City NZ.

Matchboxes

Sol: Very

2 x SOH Melbourne Candles

Shannan Sullivan, Springfield NSW; Christine Watts, Gowanbrae VIC.

Shapeshifter

Sol: 6, 2, 5, 9, 8, 1, 3, 4, 7

Royal Albert 3-Tier Cake Stand

Val Thomas, Inverleigh VIC.