Have you ever wondered why some people get over an argument quickly while others remain in a bad mood for days? According to a report in the journal Biological Psychiatry, scientists at Harvard University have discovered that the qualities required to bounce back after a disagreement are controlled in the very front of the brain (known as the prefrontal cortex) right behind the forehead.

On examination, they found that those whose prefrontal cortex was the most active were the ones most likely to forgive and forget. They were also less likely to replay the argument over and over in their heads or seek solace in alcohol.

How do you activate your prefrontal cortex? Amazingly enough, the scientists suggest that putting your mind to crosswords, sudoku or other puzzles can actually incline you to kiss and make up. So while chocolates and flowers are the traditional ways for couples to make up after a row, maybe doing a crossword together would produce a better result and promote harmony.

The prefrontal cortex is also responsible for mediating conflicting thoughts, making choices between right and wrong and predicting future events. It is the area that controls qualities such as general intelligence and personality.

It’s also widely believed that the size and number of connections in the prefrontal cortex relate directly to the ability to perceive and feel things, as the prefrontal cortex in humans occupies a far larger percentage of the brain than any other animal. The theory goes that as the brain has tripled in size over 5 million years of human evolution, the prefrontal cortex has increased in size sixfold.

As a puzzler, you are constantly activating your prefrontal cortex, and this may well be reflected in the way you react to the world around you. So remember to bounce back after your next altercation and don’t forget to keep puzzling, you’re doing yourself a big favour!

Have you ever noticed how many ways we describe laughter? It’s not just laugh, the English language is packed with synonyms, each with its own unique flavour. Choosing the right one can make a big difference, whether you’re writing a story, cracking a joke, or just trying to set the perfect mood.

Take giggle, for example. It’s light, bubbly, and often tied to something silly or slightly embarrassing – like when you hear a joke you shouldn’t be laughing at in a serious meeting. Chuckle, on the other hand, is more subtle, like an inside joke or a quiet moment of amusement. Then there’s guffaw, which is loud, unrestrained, and probably earns you a few side-eyes in public.

If you’re looking for something old-school or a bit quirky, how about chortle? This fun word, made famous by Lewis Carroll in Jabberwocky, describes a mix of a chuckle and a snort – perfect for those times when you’re caught off guard by something unexpectedly funny. And let’s not forget cackle, which can sound a little mischievous (or downright villainous), making it ideal for describing an over-the-top, witchy laugh.

Meanwhile, a titter is delicate and refined, almost like a polite laugh at a fancy gathering. These little nuances show just how versatile laughter can be – sometimes loud and boisterous, sometimes barely a whisper, but always a universal language of joy.

Whether you’re penning a novel, solving a crossword, or just expanding your vocabulary, knowing these variations helps capture the exact tone you want. So, next time you let out a hearty snicker or an uncontrollable roar of laughter, remember you’ve got plenty of words to choose from!

Happy Puzzling!