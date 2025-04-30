Double Jumbo

$400 Cash

K Radley, Blacktown NSW.

Jumbo Cross

$200 Cash

J Pick, Katikati NZ.

$100 Cash

L Onslow, Mildura VIC.

Jumbo Findaword

Sol: To venture where no man has gone before

$200 Cash

M Thacker, South Grafton NSW.

$100 Cash

J Kempshall, Temora NSW.

PhotoFind

Sol: Creepy crawlies

$50 Cash

L Morris, Towradgi NSW.

Hexagon Word

Sol: Oyster

Wheatbag Lavender Heat Pillow

P Blacka, Howard QLD.

Cross Out

Sol: Petunia

Salus Eucalyptus & Rosemary Body Scrub

C Hadden, Whitebridge NSW.

Two-In-One

Sol: Crayfish

Wonderboom Wireless Speaker

D Cumming, Cranbourne East VIC.

Tracker

Sol: Lip gloss

De’Longhi Icona Toaster

V Jackson, Kallangur QLD.

Check Point

Sol: Azalea

Al.ive Wash & Lotion Duo

C Herben, Moe VIC.

Matchboxes

Sol: Arts

Lovatts Tote Bag and erasable pens

T Ponomaruk, Mount Cotton QLD.

Patchwork

Sol: Dahlia

Dreamaker Heated Faux Fur Throw

B Brom, Mangawhai NZ.

Arrowords

Sol: Crocus

SOH Melbourne Candle

Z McFarlane, Cedar Grove QLD.

Code Cracker

Sol: Brie Larson

Macquarie Compact Dictionary

S Thomas, Rutherglen VIC.