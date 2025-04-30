Double Jumbo
$400 Cash
K Radley, Blacktown NSW.
Jumbo Cross
$200 Cash
J Pick, Katikati NZ.
$100 Cash
L Onslow, Mildura VIC.
Jumbo Findaword
Sol: To venture where no man has gone before
$200 Cash
M Thacker, South Grafton NSW.
$100 Cash
J Kempshall, Temora NSW.
PhotoFind
Sol: Creepy crawlies
$50 Cash
L Morris, Towradgi NSW.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Oyster
Wheatbag Lavender Heat Pillow
P Blacka, Howard QLD.
Cross Out
Sol: Petunia
Salus Eucalyptus & Rosemary Body Scrub
C Hadden, Whitebridge NSW.
Two-In-One
Sol: Crayfish
Wonderboom Wireless Speaker
D Cumming, Cranbourne East VIC.
Tracker
Sol: Lip gloss
De’Longhi Icona Toaster
V Jackson, Kallangur QLD.
Check Point
Sol: Azalea
Al.ive Wash & Lotion Duo
C Herben, Moe VIC.
Matchboxes
Sol: Arts
Lovatts Tote Bag and erasable pens
T Ponomaruk, Mount Cotton QLD.
Patchwork
Sol: Dahlia
Dreamaker Heated Faux Fur Throw
B Brom, Mangawhai NZ.
Arrowords
Sol: Crocus
SOH Melbourne Candle
Z McFarlane, Cedar Grove QLD.
Code Cracker
Sol: Brie Larson
Macquarie Compact Dictionary
S Thomas, Rutherglen VIC.
Recent Comments