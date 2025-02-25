Double Jumbo
$400 Cash
M Heynsdyk, North Richmond NSW.
Jumbo Cross
$200 Cash
S Dye, Mirrabooka WA.
$100 Cash
J Hunt, Horsley NSW.
Jumbo Findaword
Sol: If you seek, it’s here to find
$200 Cash
J Hambly, Napier NZ.
$100 Cash
J Williams, Chermside QLD.
PhotoFind
Sol: Elbow Grease
$50 Cash
T Gray, Hamilton NZ.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Visits
Bespoke Letterpress Stationery Set
D Jarrett, Stanthorpe QLD.
Cross Out
Sol: Tortoise
Seed & Sprout Farmers Market Set
K Kowald, Lalor Park NSW.
Two-In-One
Sol: Christine Baranski
NutriBullet Mega Pack
A Fernando, Southbank VIC.
Tracker
Sol: The Hulk
Wedgwood Teacup & Saucer Set
N Phillips, Midland WA.
Check Point
Sol: Mouse
L’Occitane eau de toilette
E Denereaz, Frankston VIC.
Matchboxes
Sol: Star
Agate Crystal Coaster Set
J Atkins, Bittern VIC.
Patchwork
Sol: Badger
Breville The Toast and Melt 2-slice Sandwich Grill
N Sutherland, Pacific Paradise QLD.
Arrowords
Sol: Antelope
Fisher Space Pen
J Larkin, Neutral Bay NSW.
Code Cracker
Sol: Johnny Depp
Macquarie Compact Dictionary
K Kelly, Gundagai NSW.
Recent Comments