Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

MEGA Mix
£100 Cash
J Fredjohn, Feltham.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Card
S Reardon, Didcot.

MEGA Stinker
£100 Cash
R Roberts, Billingham.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Card
N Rees, Luton.