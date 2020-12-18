Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
MEGA Mix
£100 Cash
J Fredjohn, Feltham.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Card
S Reardon, Didcot.
MEGA Stinker
£100 Cash
R Roberts, Billingham.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Card
N Rees, Luton.
Our office will be closed from December 24th to January 3rd while our wonderful customer service team enjoy a well-deserved break. During this time, you can message us by completing our online contact form or email subs@lovattsmedia.com, and we'll respond to your query upon our return, from January 4th 2021.
From all of us at Lovatts, we wish you a happy holiday season and many joyous hours of puzzling!
