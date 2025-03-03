Double Monster
£100 Cash
F Gaunt, Alfreton.
Monster Colossus
£50 Cash
B Diprose, Polegate.
£25 Cash
D Fitt, Caerphilly; C Hopwood, Sheffield.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Gina Lollobridida
£50 Cash
L Burns, Coventry.
£25 Cash
J Harris, Gilesgate Moor; C Leedham, Cannock.
Giant Cryptic
Wedgwood Teacup & Saucer Set
T Hall, Goostrey.
STINKER!
£100 Cash
E Morrison, Woking.
Contest Coupon
PhotoFind
Sol: Danger, Courage or Good Fortune
Jo Malone London travel candle
D Murby, Ibstock.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Gently
Peugeot Paris pepper mill
L Acaster, Birstall.
Spirogram
Sol: Bassoon
£50 Cash
E Duncan, Peterhead.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Elton John
Pilot FriXion erasable pen bundle
M Power, Cardigan.
Wiz Words
Sol: Goldfish
£50 Cash
P Dickerson, Ryde.
Starcross
Sol: Conclave
Neom Organics Magnesium Body Butter
J Plumpton, Kings Lynn.
Do Your Block
Sol: Heather
£50 Cash
J Edwards, Broadstone.
Two-In-One
Sol: Sticks and stones may break my bones
Breville Sandwich Toaster
T Francis, Yeovil.
Acrostic
Sol: Agnes Moorehead, The Bat
£50 Cash
T Sullivan, Wheatley.
Recent Comments