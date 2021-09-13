Double Monster
£100 Cash
Mrs J Munday, Exmouth.
Monster Colossus
£50 Cash
S Harrop, Malham.
£25 Cash
V Hone, Alexandria; D Tyler, West Mersea.
Monster Starhunt
£50 Cash
J Liddle, Ovingham.
£25 Cash
G Hutson, Keighley; J Kuhn, Plymouth.
Stinker
£100 Cash
J Whisson, Minehead.
£25 Cash
J Orr, Alloa.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
D Robinson, Billingham.
£25 Cash
M Shenton, Sandbach.
Contest Coupon
£25 cash for each contest
PhotoFind
Sol: Refrigerator
J Bartle, Ashington.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Tartan
E Scott, Berwickshire.
Spirogram
Sol: Violin
P Sparkes, Cilfynydd.
Wiz Words
Sol: Raindrops
K Wynn, Sheffield.
Starcross
Sol: Cruella
K Gittins, Thornes.
Do Your Block
Sol: Writer
D Thomas, Brocastle.
Two-In-One
Sol: Rehearsed
C Thomas, Brocastle.
Acrostic
Sol: X-Men: Days of Future Past
M Block, Colindale.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Juliette Lewis
J Buckle, Coxford.