Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
£100 Cash
C Stimpson, Whitley Bay.
Monster Colossus
£50 Cash
Mrs I Paris, Dundee.
2 x £25 Cash
D Jordan, Horsham; P Quickenden, Littlehampton.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Patricia Clarkson
£50 Cash
W Duthie, Inverallochy.
2 x £25 Cash
V Drew, Market Rasen; Mr K Musgrove, Ipswich.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
T Busbridge, Tiverton.
£25 Cash
Mrs J Hay, Insch.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
P Day, Ramsey.
£25 Cash
T Down, Hailsham.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
PhotoFind
Sol: A loved one
Mrs L Folbigg, Comberton.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Redeem
J Whitelaw, Irvine.
Spirogram
Sol: Parrot
R Thulborn, Ely.
Wiz Words
Sol: Butterfly
T Skeet, Waltham Abbey.
Starcross
Sol: The Irishman
P Easton, Warlingham.
Do Your Block
Sol: Rabbit
C Kettlewell, Thirsk.
Two-In-One
Sol: Geena Davis
K Simpson, Belfast.
Acrostic
Sol: First Lady Nancy Reagan
M Davies, Birmingham.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Aubrey Plaza
J Pickersgill, Castleford.