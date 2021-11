The Baffler

£50 Cash

L Mitchell, Gateacre; D E Russell, Inverkeithing; C Self, Cudworth.

Stinker!

£100 Cash

Mrs H Pugh-Evans, Borth.

£25 Cash

Mrs L James, Crawley; M Jukes, Edinburgh.

Giant Cryptic

£100 Cash

P Brown, Hull.

£25 Cash

J Thomson, Forth; K Young, Brinsworth.

The Knowledge

Sol: Lebanon

£25 Cash

V East, London; C Harvey, Glasgow.