Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Baffler
3 x £50 Cash
M Hazell, Sudbury; M McCrorie, West Kilbride; A Venables, Broxbourne.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
D Hawkins, Coryton.
2 x £25 Love2Shop Gift Vouchers
S Beresford, Andreas; K Wade, Thurgoland.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
C Fuller, Ardleigh.
2 x £25 Love2Shop Gift Vouchers
B Pascall, St Leonards On Sea; S Rowe, Eastchurch.
The Knowledge
Sol: Mongolian
2 x £25 Cash
C Martin, Ashton Under Lyne; L Nichol, Middleton On Sea.