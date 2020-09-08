Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Baffler

3 x £50 Cash

M Hazell, Sudbury; M McCrorie, West Kilbride; A Venables, Broxbourne.

Giant Cryptic

£100 Cash

D Hawkins, Coryton.

2 x £25 Love2Shop Gift Vouchers

S Beresford, Andreas; K Wade, Thurgoland.

Stinker!

£100 Cash

C Fuller, Ardleigh.

2 x £25 Love2Shop Gift Vouchers

B Pascall, St Leonards On Sea; S Rowe, Eastchurch.

The Knowledge

Sol: Mongolian

2 x £25 Cash

C Martin, Ashton Under Lyne; L Nichol, Middleton On Sea.