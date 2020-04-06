Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords winners are published on our website.
The Baffler
3 x £50 Cash
Mrs Barbara Jefferson, Darlington; Maureen Logan, Dalbeattie; Dr Gregory Porilo, Upper Tooting.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
Nancy Hughes, Bradenstoke.
2 x £25 Love2Shop Gift Vouchers
Margaret Hewitt, Hornchurch; Rose Hickey, Limerick.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
Mrs Mavis Bartlett, Winscombe.
2 x £25 Love2Shop Gift Vouchers
Heather Bridges, Seacombe; Joanne Whitelaw, Bourtreehill South.
The Knowledge
Sol: Biodiversity
2 x £25 Cash
Roslyn Collett, College Town; Elizabeth Nicholls, Pinner.