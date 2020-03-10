Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com
Baffler
3 x £50 Cash
Mary Kimber, Glossop; Mrs Susan McNally, Thetford; Robert Keith Osborne, Grimsby.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
Mrs J Cornes, Walton-On-Thames.
2 x £25 Love2Shop voucher
Elizabeth Fenwick, Darlington; Mrs H Pugh-Evans, Borth.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
Mrs Carol Taylor, Grantham.
2 x £25 Love2Shop voucher
Linda Acaster, Birstall; Jean Bing, Wellingborough.
The Knowledge
2 x £25 Cash
Pamela McGregor, Ballymoney; Mrs Joy Munday, Exmouth.