Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com
Baffler
3 x £50 Cash
Philip Careless, Wolverhampton; Christine Cunliffe, Westhoughton; Mrs Susan Ann Gracey, Maidenhead.
Giant Cryptic
£100 Cash
Raymond Nolan, Droylsden.
2 x £25 Love2Shop voucher
Linda Newman, Cardigan; Susan Parkes, Bexhill-On-Sea.
Stinker!
£100 Cash
Isobel Bardsley, Denholme.
2 x £25 Love2Shop voucher
Kay Gozzard, Dronfield; Jean Taylor, Beare Green.
The Knowledge
2 x £25 Cash
John Parish, Northampton; Iain Whittle, Newport.