Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com

Baffler

3 x £50 Cash

Pat Ray, Birmingham; Sue Wilks, Stevenage; Gailen Wilson, Torrisholme.

Giant Cryptic

£100 Cash

Kathleen Wade, Thurgoland.

2 x £25 Love2Shop voucher

Judith Gilham, Feltham; Kirsten Gruitt, Dunfermline.

Stinker!

1 x £100 Cash

Mrs Y Hinchcliffe, Crosland Hill.

2 x £25 Love2Shop voucher

Sheila Apps, Cheltenham; Tracy Netherwood, Linthwaite.

The Knowledge

Sol: George Orwell

2 x £25 Cash

John Robson, Cannock; Aileen Tappenden, Ramsgate.