The Demon
Nikon Aculon Binoculars
J Spamer, Exmouth.
MEGA! Goliathon
£50 Cash
G Howarth, Belper.
BIG Easy
Sol: Deck The Halls
Peugeot Paris pepper mill
S Stewart, Carnwath.
Wheel Words
Sol: Situation
£50 Cash
S Davies, Bolton.
Wiz Words
Sol: Reindeer
Pilot FriXion erasable pen bundle
T Zapp, Etchinghill.
Patchwork
Sol: Partridge
Bradford’s Reference Set
L Bierley, Boston; J Thompson, Kirby Cross.
Acrostic
Sol: The Day of the Triffids
£50 Cash
M Cherry, Reading.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Tinsel and Glitter
Neom Organics Magnesium Body Butter
D Easton, Ipswich.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Peace on Earth
Breville Sandwich Toaster
C Wong-Curley, Halesowen.
Ninesies
Sol: Guest
£50 Cash
W Michael, Southampton.
Do Your Block
Sol: Lights
£50 Cash
C Self, Barnsley.
Fill-In
Sol: Goose
Fortnum’s camellia coaster
C Sutton, Runcorn.
Skeleton
Sol: Ornament
Ninja Smoothie Maker
M Rose, Harrow Weald.
Elevenses
Sol: Gifts
£50 Cash
K Naughton, Epworth.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: David Schwimmer
Penhaligon’s mini fragrance collection
P Cox, Swadlincote.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Bradley Whitford
£50 Cash
G Lewis, Kings Lynn.
Guess Who?
Sol: Princess Diana
Fortnum’s musical biscuit tin
B Hawkins, Southampton.
FindaWord
Sol: A make believe ideal word
£50 Cash
J Beresford, Nottingham.
DO IT YOURSELF
Lovatts DIY winner’s pen
S Parkes, Hailsham.
