The Demon
£100 Cash
L Gayle, Wednesbury.
£50 Cash
J Little, Beattock.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
K Holmes, Epworth.
£40 Cash
P Honey, Andover.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Manatee
Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set
J Newman, Fareham; C Womack, Biggin Hill.
£25 Cash for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: A drop in the ocean
R Carruthers, Paisley.
Wheel Words
Sol: Character
Mr B Gillett, Flitwick.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Conch
S Apps, Prestbury.
Acrostic
Sol: Field of light Uluru
W Michael, Southampton.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Sea turtle
C Osborne, Stapleford.
BIG Tougher
Sol: The coast is clear
S Haworth, Burnley.
Ninesies
Sol: Brine
H Tullio, Northolt.
Do Your Block
Sol: Worms
P Okell, Rudgwick.
Fill-In
Sol: Oyster
D Thompson, Kettering.
Skeleton
Sol: Dolphin
D Rushton, Burnley.
Elevenses
Sol: Coral
J Buckle, Coxford.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Willem Dafoe
P Lomas, Hyde.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Maria Sharapova
J Parish, Northampton.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Lupita Nyong’o
M Ling, Colchester.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Imelda Staunton
B Clarke, Eaton Ford.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
E Knight, Northampton.