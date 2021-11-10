The Demon
£100 Cash
C Patterson, Dalton.
£50 Cash
T Pengilley, Ipplepen.

MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Mr T J Webb, Hartest.
£40 Cash
M Grant, Abbess Roding.

Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Glory
Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set
R Johnson, Churwell; Y Nordqvist, Barnham.

£25 Cash for each contest

BIG Easy
Sol: Cold hard cash
M Briggs, Comberton.

Wheel Words
Sol: Broadcast
P Day, Ramsey.

The Knew Yorker
Sol: Thrilled
L Simonite, Heanor.

Acrostic
Sol: Valentina Tereshkova
S Musgrave, Rugby.

Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Cash in hand
Mrs N Rushby, Flitwick.

BIG Tougher
Sol: Share the wealth
M Curtis, Scarborough.

Ninesies
Sol: Cents
A Green, Bicester.

Do Your Block
Sol: Coins
J Brown, Leicester.

Fill-In
Sol: Notes
G Cross, East Cults.

Skeleton
Sol: Money
Mrs J Sohn, Gorleston.

Elevenses
Sol: Riches
E Smith, Inverurie.

Code Cracker 5
Sol: Keira Knightley
A Hallam, GT Yarmouth.

Code Cracker 6
Sol: Roy Rogers
J Deacon, Newport.

Code Cracker 7
Sol: Jim Sturgess
P McGregor, Ballymoney.

Code Cracker 8
Sol: Melissa Leo
D Speller, Wellington.