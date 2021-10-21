The Demon
£100 Cash
T Busbridge, Tiverton.
£50 Cash
W Freeth, Bournemouth.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
D Speers, HIllsborough.
£40 Cash
P Lymath, Southport.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Shoulder
Collin Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set
J Heath, Saltdean; J Rodgers, Chelmsford.
£25 Cash for each contest.
BIG Easy
Sol: A foot in the door
M Tomlinson, Thornton-Cleveleys.
Wheel Words
Sol: Crossword
E Walker, Liverpool.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Ribcage
A Howell, Staines-Upon-Thames.
Acrostic
Sol: Lascaux Caves France
Janet Hodgson, Harrogate.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Shake a leg
M Hartley, Lightcliffe.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Keep your nose clean
J Smith, Weston Hills.
Ninesies
Sol: Molar
C.A Shields, Newry.
Do Your Block
Sol: Body
A Mayne, Aberkenfig.
Fill-In
Sol: Soul
J Stewart, Peterlee.
Skeleton
Sol: Teeth
Janet Whittaker, Farnham.
Elevenses
Sol: Face
B Mills, Grovehill.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Adam Brody
J Robson, Cannock.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Helen Mirren
B Hodgson, Eastbourne.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Maria Bello
R Hewitt, Egham.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Clara Bow
W Michael, Southampton.