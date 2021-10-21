MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
M Shenton, Sandbach.
£40 Cash
J Wiles, Weston-Super-Mare.
The Demon
£100 Cash
P Richards, Cartlett.
£50 Cash
G Lawrence, Ipswich.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Crocodile
Collin Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set
I Bough, Basingstoke; R Simpson, Bedale.
£25 Cash for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: A piece of cake
S Eley, Childs Ercall.
Wheel Words
Sol: Integrity
J Parkett, Coalville.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Marmoset
C Jennings, Crewkerne.
Acrostic
Sol: African fairy circles
S Parton, Crewe.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Paper tiger
L Axford, Pembrey.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Under the weather
J Clee, Tipton.
Ninesies
Sol: Krill
L M Priestley, Crowland.
Do Your Block
Sol: Oyster
A Cresswell, Walsall.
Fill-In
Sol: Egret
S Shiels, West Denton.
Skeleton
Sol: Alpaca
D Lagden, Norwich.
Elevenses
Sol: Conch
A McLaren, Dunoon.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Naya Rivera
Miss H Kelly, Hatfield.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Toni Collette
K Powick, Long Lane.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Michael J Fox
M Wells, Prestwick.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Jeff Buckley
E Welsh, Scawsby.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
Mr A Barritt, Thrope Marriott.