The Demon
£100 Cash
J Jasper, Stanford-Le-Hope.
£50 Cash
Miss S Chapple, Tiverton.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
L Duncan, Alyth.
£40 Cash
D Aiton, Hayes.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Weevil
Collin Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set
P Linley, Bradford; B Sutton, Bexleyheath.
£25 Cash for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: As snug as a bug
A Morgan, Fairwater.
Wheel Words
Sol: Masculine
L Mullin, Corfe Castle.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Ladybird
J Coffey, Dawley.
Acrostic
Sol: What we see in the shadows
H Tullio, Northolt.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Busy bee
M Jackson, Newport.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Fly on the wall
N Keep, East Grinstead.
Ninesies
Sol: Ants
L Haswell, London.
Do Your Block
Sol: Termite
P Parsons, St Leonards.
Fill-In
Sol: Firefly
Y Nordqvist, Barnham.
Skeleton
Sol: Hornet
C Robinson, North Queensferry.
Elevenses
Sol: Earwig
T Hall, Goostrey.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Jennifer Ehle
S E Hamshere, Walworth.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Jackie Chan
K Young, Ladies Spring Grove.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Sarah Vaughan
J Thompson, Braintree.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Heather Locklear
S Shiels, West Denton.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
A Josephs, Hartlepool.