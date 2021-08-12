The Demon

£100 Cash

M Taylor, Southwater.

£50 Cash

M Chappell, Bradford.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

J Markey, Leicester.

£40 Cash

G Lloyd, Longridge Park.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Sideboard

Collin Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set

L Simpson, Northallerton; S Walker, Easton-On-The-Hill.

£25 cash for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Brush under the carpet

Mrs S J Thompson, Atherstone.

Wheel Words

Sol: Velodrome

A Whiteside, Preston.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Hatstand

P McGregor, Ballymoney.

Acrostic

Sol: Sir George Martin Oboe

D Warman, Plumstead.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Lay the table

P Lymath, Southport.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Bring the house down

B Firth, Crosland Hill.

Ninesies

Sol: Bath

B Scarlett, Newbury.

Do Your Block

Sol: Dresser

F Wootton, Dawlish.

Fill-In

Sol: Desk

H Gould, Hatton.

Skeleton

Sol: Footstool

R Petts, Folkestone.

Elevenses

Sol: Easel

P Osborne, Alcester.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Michael Cera

J Davies, Penzance.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Jamie Lee Curtis

E Lindsay, Brechin.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Robert Downey Jr

P Honey, Andover.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Bette Midler

K Gruitt, Dunfermline.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

G Forshaw, Wigan.