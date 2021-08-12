The Demon
£100 Cash
M Taylor, Southwater.
£50 Cash
M Chappell, Bradford.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
J Markey, Leicester.
£40 Cash
G Lloyd, Longridge Park.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Sideboard
Collin Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set
L Simpson, Northallerton; S Walker, Easton-On-The-Hill.
£25 cash for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Brush under the carpet
Mrs S J Thompson, Atherstone.
Wheel Words
Sol: Velodrome
A Whiteside, Preston.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Hatstand
P McGregor, Ballymoney.
Acrostic
Sol: Sir George Martin Oboe
D Warman, Plumstead.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Lay the table
P Lymath, Southport.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Bring the house down
B Firth, Crosland Hill.
Ninesies
Sol: Bath
B Scarlett, Newbury.
Do Your Block
Sol: Dresser
F Wootton, Dawlish.
Fill-In
Sol: Desk
H Gould, Hatton.
Skeleton
Sol: Footstool
R Petts, Folkestone.
Elevenses
Sol: Easel
P Osborne, Alcester.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Michael Cera
J Davies, Penzance.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Jamie Lee Curtis
E Lindsay, Brechin.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Robert Downey Jr
P Honey, Andover.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Bette Midler
K Gruitt, Dunfermline.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
G Forshaw, Wigan.