The Demon
£100 Cash
B Lillywhite, Fareham.
£50 Cash
D Barrett, Norwich.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
M Felton, Brighton.
£40 Cash
J Batram, Leighton Buzzard.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Cardigan
Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set
A King, Burgess Hill; P Morton, Chesterfield.
£25 cash for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Dressed to the nines
C Kelly, Bexhill-On-Sea.
Wheel Words
Sol: Bookmaker
C Marcantel, Romford.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Dungarees
Mrs J Britton, Fareham.
Acrostic
Sol: Rosie the Riveter WWII
J Bragg, Dinnington.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Petticoat
K Holmes, Epworth.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Keep it under your hat
D Jones, Carshalton.
Ninesies
Sol: Suit
E Carnell, Lincoln.
Do Your Block
Sol: Sarong
K Hill, Bloxwich.
Fill-In
Sol: Poncho
A Hunter, Barnsley.
Skeleton
Sol: Bonnet
Mrs V Chapman, Pulborough.
Elevenses
Sol: Skirt
Mrs M Wells, Prestwick.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Ashlee Simpson
R Clark, Hempstead.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Emily Procter
K Cutts, Aughton.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Beau Bridges
J Jasper, Stanford-Le-Hope.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Brendan Fraser
B Jones, London.