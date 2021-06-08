The Demon
£100 Cash
J Brady, Crossgates.
£50 Cash
C Swan, Sudbury.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
K Gent, Tonbridge.
£40 Cash
A Evans, Denton.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Panda
Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set
K Holmes, Epworth; E Knight, Northampton.
£25 cash for each contest.
BIG Easy
Sol: On the ball
A Mather, Oswaldtwistle.
Wheel Words
Sol: Picnicker
J Coffey, Dawley.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Conga
D Lagden, Norwich.
Acrostic
Sol: Misty Copeland Ballet
S Burnard, Holsworthy.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Sit tight
C Marcantel, Romford.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Dancing on air
Mrs J Dawson, Sutton.
Ninesies
Sol: Opals
J McLaren, Glasgow.
Do Your Block
Sol: Waltz
P Parsons, St Leonards.
Fill-In
Sol: Snake
Ms S Proud, Bishop Auckland.
Skeleton
Sol: Bolero
C Osborne, Nottingham.
Elevenses
Sol: Panther
T Zapp, Etchinghill.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Beatrix Potter
J Gilbert, Peterborough.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Salvatore Ferragamo
S Azmkeyeva, Aberfeldy.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Vera Wang
Mrs D Richardson, Todmorden.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Jim Caviezel
P Lymath, Southport.