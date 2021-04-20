Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

£100 Cash

J Baldwin, Hemel Hempstead.

£50 Cash

J Simpson, Worthing.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

D Brewer, Romford.

£40 Cash

F Kingscott, Quedgeley.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Romance

Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set

D Bates, Peterborough; K Galley, Royston.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Card for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: A match made in Heaven

M Stoner, Eastbourne.

Wheel Words

Sol: Marvelled

J Rodgers, Chelmsford.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Carnation

Mrs Y Hinchcliffe, Crosland Hill.

Acrostic

Sol: DreamWorks Animation

D Barrett, Norwich.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Forget-me-nots

J Porter, Blackpool.

BIG Tougher

Sol: My one and only

M Phillips, Ludlow.

Ninesies

Sol: Iris

J Smith, Stourbridge.

Do Your Block

Sol: Poems

S Forfar, Southport.

Fill-In

Sol: Letter

A Ward, Crawley.

Skeleton

Sol: Cherish

M Harrison, Newport.

Elevenses

Sol: Dove

B Mills, Hemel Hempstead.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Amanda Bynes

M Press, Sudbury.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Hank Azaria

R Wainfur, Henllys.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Cyd Charisse

Mrs J Musgrove, Ipswich.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Michael Caine

C Windle, Preston.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

S Bray, Eastbourne.