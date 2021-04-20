Cashwords Jackpot
The Demon
£100 Cash
J Baldwin, Hemel Hempstead.
£50 Cash
J Simpson, Worthing.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
D Brewer, Romford.
£40 Cash
F Kingscott, Quedgeley.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Romance
Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Set
D Bates, Peterborough; K Galley, Royston.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Card for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: A match made in Heaven
M Stoner, Eastbourne.
Wheel Words
Sol: Marvelled
J Rodgers, Chelmsford.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Carnation
Mrs Y Hinchcliffe, Crosland Hill.
Acrostic
Sol: DreamWorks Animation
D Barrett, Norwich.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Forget-me-nots
J Porter, Blackpool.
BIG Tougher
Sol: My one and only
M Phillips, Ludlow.
Ninesies
Sol: Iris
J Smith, Stourbridge.
Do Your Block
Sol: Poems
S Forfar, Southport.
Fill-In
Sol: Letter
A Ward, Crawley.
Skeleton
Sol: Cherish
M Harrison, Newport.
Elevenses
Sol: Dove
B Mills, Hemel Hempstead.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Amanda Bynes
M Press, Sudbury.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Hank Azaria
R Wainfur, Henllys.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Cyd Charisse
Mrs J Musgrove, Ipswich.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Michael Caine
C Windle, Preston.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
S Bray, Eastbourne.