The Demon
£100 Cash
C Harvey, Glasgow.
£50 Cash
L Porter, Blackpool.

MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
V Davis, Seaford.
£40 Cash
F Douglas, Bognor Regis.

Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Policeman
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Sets
J Coffey, Dawley; W Duthie, Inverallochy.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Card for each contest

BIG Easy
Sol: Open for business
G Skelding, South Kirby.

Wheel Words
Sol: Multitude
B Nicoll, Winnersh.

The Knew Yorker
Sol: Dentist
Mr R Hamlen, Chippenham.

Acrostic
Sol: Breakfast at Tiffany’s
D Rudd, Richmond.

Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Eager beaver
A Evans, Denton.

BIG Tougher
Sol: All in a day’s work
S Walker, Alnwick.

Ninesies
Sol: Nurse
A Ellis, Maidenbower.

Do Your Block
Sol: Fair
P Robertson, Edinburgh.

Fill-In
Sol: Trade
J Fisher, Canterbury.

Skeleton
Sol: Teacher
M Stoner, Eastbourne.

Elevenses
Sol: Dancer
N Mayward, Presteigne.

Code Cracker 5
Sol: Grace Kelly
J Little, Beattock.

Code Cracker 6
Sol: Will Smith
J Lake, Brighton.

Code Cracker 7
Sol: Dawn French
J Kuhn, Plymouth.

Code Cracker 8
Sol: Jamie Oliver
P Nash, Eastleigh.

Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
J Robins, Heworth.