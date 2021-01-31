The Demon

£100 Cash

C Harvey, Glasgow.

£50 Cash

L Porter, Blackpool.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

V Davis, Seaford.

£40 Cash

F Douglas, Bognor Regis.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Policeman

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Sets

J Coffey, Dawley; W Duthie, Inverallochy.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Card for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Open for business

G Skelding, South Kirby.

Wheel Words

Sol: Multitude

B Nicoll, Winnersh.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Dentist

Mr R Hamlen, Chippenham.

Acrostic

Sol: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

D Rudd, Richmond.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Eager beaver

A Evans, Denton.

BIG Tougher

Sol: All in a day’s work

S Walker, Alnwick.

Ninesies

Sol: Nurse

A Ellis, Maidenbower.

Do Your Block

Sol: Fair

P Robertson, Edinburgh.

Fill-In

Sol: Trade

J Fisher, Canterbury.

Skeleton

Sol: Teacher

M Stoner, Eastbourne.

Elevenses

Sol: Dancer

N Mayward, Presteigne.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Grace Kelly

J Little, Beattock.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Will Smith

J Lake, Brighton.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Dawn French

J Kuhn, Plymouth.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Jamie Oliver

P Nash, Eastleigh.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

J Robins, Heworth.