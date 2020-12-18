Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
£100 Cash
M Innes, Glasgow.
£50 Cash
C Leedham, Cannock.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
J McEwan, Thetford.
£40 Cash
G Atkinson, Redcar.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Food chain
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
A Cartledge, Kilburn; B Jones, Herne Bay.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Card for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: The world is your oyster
J Slade, Watford.
Wheel Words
Sol: Cancelled
Mrs M Harrison, Lowestoft.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Appetiser
Mrs C Sutton, Runcorn.
Acrostic
Sol: Battlestar Galactica
P Osborne, Alcester.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Cheese platter
E Carnell, Lincoln.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Bring home the bacon
W Jewkes, Alfreton.
Ninesies
Sol: Aroma
H Gould, Hatton.
Do Your Block
Sol: Good
D Jex, Tavistock.
Fill-In
Sol: Food
C Olds, Stapleton
Skeleton
Sol: Ingredient
C Howorth, Burnley.
Elevenses
Sol: À la carte
G Parry, Shrewsbury.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Joan Chen
K Cripps, Kenilworth.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Jon Voight
J McCabe, Giffnock.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Juliette Binoche
K Leach, Barnsley.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Jamie Foxx
C Calvert, Heywood.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
P Careless, Wolverhampton.