Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
£100 Cash
S Dearden, Blackpool.
£50 Cash
K Gent, Tonbridge.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
M McPherson, Cumbernauld.
£40 Cash
J Hutchinson, Gateshead.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Brumby
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
C Johnson, Heanor; Mrs C Walker, Bridlington.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Hold your horses
E Welsh, Scawsby.
Wheel Words
Sol: Hairdryer
H Avenell, Stapleton.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Mustang
J Bicknell, Kidlington.
Acrostic
Sol: Alexander Graham Bell
T Zapp, Etchinghill.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Horse sense
Mrs F Paddington, Christchurch.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Get off your high horse
J Fay, Coventry.
Ninesies
Sol: Hack
A Goward, Farnborough.
Do Your Block
Sol: Pony
R Mallett, Wisbech.
Fill-In
Sol: Trap
C Williams, Tenterden.
Skeleton
Sol: Arabian
B Heaney, Clydebank.
Elevenses
Sol: Neigh
Mrs A Harris, Bideford.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Cathy Freeman
D Rushton, Burnley.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Al Pacino
S Crawford, West Adderbury.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Jennifer Saunders
P Lymath, Southport.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: John Cleese
N Ross, Ellesmere Port.
Do It Yourself
£50 Cash
D Stokes, Sheffield.