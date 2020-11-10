Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

£100 Cash

S Dearden, Blackpool.

£50 Cash

K Gent, Tonbridge.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

M McPherson, Cumbernauld.

£40 Cash

J Hutchinson, Gateshead.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Brumby

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

C Johnson, Heanor; Mrs C Walker, Bridlington.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Hold your horses

E Welsh, Scawsby.

Wheel Words

Sol: Hairdryer

H Avenell, Stapleton.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Mustang

J Bicknell, Kidlington.

Acrostic

Sol: Alexander Graham Bell

T Zapp, Etchinghill.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Horse sense

Mrs F Paddington, Christchurch.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Get off your high horse

J Fay, Coventry.

Ninesies

Sol: Hack

A Goward, Farnborough.

Do Your Block

Sol: Pony

R Mallett, Wisbech.

Fill-In

Sol: Trap

C Williams, Tenterden.

Skeleton

Sol: Arabian

B Heaney, Clydebank.

Elevenses

Sol: Neigh

Mrs A Harris, Bideford.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Cathy Freeman

D Rushton, Burnley.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Al Pacino

S Crawford, West Adderbury.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Jennifer Saunders

P Lymath, Southport.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: John Cleese

N Ross, Ellesmere Port.

Do It Yourself

£50 Cash

D Stokes, Sheffield.