Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
£100 Cash
W Morrison, Rutherglen.
£50 Cash
L Marshall, Drybrook.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
M Brown, Beverley.
£40 Cash
L Porter, Blackpool.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Throat
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists Sets
M Hartley, Lightcliffe; K Holmes, Epworth.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Play it by ear
J Holmes, Littledown.
Wheel Words
Sol: Healthier
Mrs R A Cooper, Swindon.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Lemonade
I Thomas, Llangain.
Acrostic
Sol: Robert Louis Stevenson
B McLean, Derby.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Up in arms
L Offord, Farnham.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Tongue in cheek
M Faux, Chatteris.
Ninesies
Sol: Chin
P Davies, Sheffield.
Do Your Block
Sol: Elbow
J Buckle, Coxford.
Fill-In
Sol: Grease
J Robinson, Fangfoss.
Skeleton
Sol: Tonsils
L Simonite, Heanor.
Elevenses
Sol: Nerves
M Bull, Dresden.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Miriam Margolyes
P Morton, Chesterfield.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Richard E Grant
S Wild, Tavistock.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Charles Dance
J Brooke, Hatch End.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Tina Turner
K Tullett, Seaford.
Do it Yourself
£50 Cash
A Josephs, Hartlepool.