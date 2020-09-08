Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon
£100 Cash
S Brown, Brightlingsea.
£50 Cash
P Ferguson, Charminster.

MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
A Mayne, Aberkenfig.
£40 Cash
L Bierley, Boston.

Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Watermelon
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
L Metherell, Kilkhampton; D Rawlings, Glasgow.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Cool as a cucumber
J Bicknell, Kidlington.

Wheel Words
Sol: Spearmint
A Brooks, Aston.

The Knew Yorker
Sol: Hot Potato
J Seaton, Lutterworth.

Acrostic
Sol: Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun
Mrs M Wells, Prestwick.

Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Two peas in a pod
A Round, Bishopbriggs.

BIG Tougher
Sol: Spill the beans
S Davies, Bolton.

Ninesies
Sol: Berry
P Meredith, Polegate.

Do Your Block
Sol: Apple
P Radburn, Eastleigh.

Fill-In
Sol: Cart
Mrs S McNally, Thetford.

Skeleton
Sol: Turnip
D Anderson, Belvedere.

Elevenses
Sol: Tangelo
L Merrifield, Paignton.

Code Cracker 5
Sol: Julie Andrews
P Atkins, Beckhenham.

Code Cracker 6
Sol: Luke Wilson
R Miranda, Brighton.

Code Cracker 7
Sol: Margaret Atwood
N Ekins, Ash.

Code Cracker 8
Sol: Jim Carrey
E McRobbie, Montrose.