Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

£100 Cash

S Brown, Brightlingsea.

£50 Cash

P Ferguson, Charminster.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

A Mayne, Aberkenfig.

£40 Cash

L Bierley, Boston.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Watermelon

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

L Metherell, Kilkhampton; D Rawlings, Glasgow.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Cool as a cucumber

J Bicknell, Kidlington.

Wheel Words

Sol: Spearmint

A Brooks, Aston.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Hot Potato

J Seaton, Lutterworth.

Acrostic

Sol: Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun

Mrs M Wells, Prestwick.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Two peas in a pod

A Round, Bishopbriggs.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Spill the beans

S Davies, Bolton.

Ninesies

Sol: Berry

P Meredith, Polegate.

Do Your Block

Sol: Apple

P Radburn, Eastleigh.

Fill-In

Sol: Cart

Mrs S McNally, Thetford.

Skeleton

Sol: Turnip

D Anderson, Belvedere.

Elevenses

Sol: Tangelo

L Merrifield, Paignton.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Julie Andrews

P Atkins, Beckhenham.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Luke Wilson

R Miranda, Brighton.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Margaret Atwood

N Ekins, Ash.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Jim Carrey

E McRobbie, Montrose.