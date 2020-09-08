Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
£100 Cash
S Brown, Brightlingsea.
£50 Cash
P Ferguson, Charminster.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
A Mayne, Aberkenfig.
£40 Cash
L Bierley, Boston.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Watermelon
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
L Metherell, Kilkhampton; D Rawlings, Glasgow.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Cool as a cucumber
J Bicknell, Kidlington.
Wheel Words
Sol: Spearmint
A Brooks, Aston.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Hot Potato
J Seaton, Lutterworth.
Acrostic
Sol: Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun
Mrs M Wells, Prestwick.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Two peas in a pod
A Round, Bishopbriggs.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Spill the beans
S Davies, Bolton.
Ninesies
Sol: Berry
P Meredith, Polegate.
Do Your Block
Sol: Apple
P Radburn, Eastleigh.
Fill-In
Sol: Cart
Mrs S McNally, Thetford.
Skeleton
Sol: Turnip
D Anderson, Belvedere.
Elevenses
Sol: Tangelo
L Merrifield, Paignton.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Julie Andrews
P Atkins, Beckhenham.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Luke Wilson
R Miranda, Brighton.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Margaret Atwood
N Ekins, Ash.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Jim Carrey
E McRobbie, Montrose.