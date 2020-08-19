Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
The Demon
£100 Cash
C Pouncey, Blandford Forum.
£50 Cash
S Wilks, Stevenage.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Mrs A Ford, Rugby.
£40 Cash
B Scarlett, Newbury.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Crystals
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
K Baxter, South Shields; K Young, Brinsworth.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Push one’s luck
A Evans, Denton.
Wheel Words
Sol: Gunpowder
P Baird, Girvan.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Bamboo
S Beresford, Andreas.
Acrostic
Sol: Damien Sayre Chazelle
P Bland, Henlow.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Falling star
C Bridge, Herne Bay.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Cross your fingers
M Brown, Chesterfield.
Ninesies
Sol: Dice
A Hunter, Barnsley.
Do Your Block
Sol: Cats
V Pickford, Bridgwater.
Fill-In
Sol: Eye
J Liddle, Ovingham.
Skeleton
Sol: Wishbone
J Turner, Preston.
Elevenses
Sol: Eight
G Beaumont, Huddersfield.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Avril Lavigne
A Howe, Bristol.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: James Caan
P Downing, Wakefield.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Glenn Close
Mrs M Burke, Walney.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Jack Black
L Fogg, Exeter.
DIY
£50 Cash
L Williams, Tenterden.