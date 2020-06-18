Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

£100 Cash

Linda Duncan, Alyth.

£50 Cash

John Wilson, Torrisholme.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Beryl Lillywhite, Stubbington.

£40 Cash

Judy Darkins, High Wycombe.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Pheasant

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

Philip Hitchens, Langham; Betty Phillips, Willenhall.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Feather in one’s cap

E Bennett, Newcastle.

Wheel Words

Sol: Euphonium

Pippa Sammes, Chinnor.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Cockatoo

Mandy Foley, Heywood.

Acrostic

Sol: Mexican hairless dog

Ginette Sparkes, Abbey Wood.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: As the crow flies

Diane Harmer, Barcombe.

BIG Tougher

Sol: A bird in the hand

Christopher Windle, Garstang.

Ninesies

Sol: Rhea

Jan Stewart, Peterlee.

Do Your Block

Sol: Wise

Mr Chris Crane, Trentham.

Fill-In

Sol: Owl

Sylvia Crawford, West Adderbury.

Skeleton

Sol: Ostrich

Wendy Larn, Grimsby.

Elevenses

Sol: Goose

Jacqueline Gracey, Conwy.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Joanne Woodward

Mary Richards, Binstead.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: John Lee Hooker

Dorothy Hooper, Rochester.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Jacki Weaver

Rose Hickey, Limerick.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Christoph Waltz

Mrs Susan J Thompson, Atherstone.