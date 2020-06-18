Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon
£100 Cash
Linda Duncan, Alyth.
£50 Cash
John Wilson, Torrisholme.

MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Beryl Lillywhite, Stubbington.
£40 Cash
Judy Darkins, High Wycombe.

Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Pheasant
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
Philip Hitchens, Langham; Betty Phillips, Willenhall.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Feather in one’s cap
E Bennett, Newcastle.

Wheel Words
Sol: Euphonium
Pippa Sammes, Chinnor.

The Knew Yorker
Sol: Cockatoo
Mandy Foley, Heywood.

Acrostic
Sol: Mexican hairless dog
Ginette Sparkes, Abbey Wood.

Two-Way Teaser
Sol: As the crow flies
Diane Harmer, Barcombe.

BIG Tougher
Sol: A bird in the hand
Christopher Windle, Garstang.

Ninesies
Sol: Rhea
Jan Stewart, Peterlee.

Do Your Block
Sol: Wise
Mr Chris Crane, Trentham.

Fill-In
Sol: Owl
Sylvia Crawford, West Adderbury.

Skeleton
Sol: Ostrich
Wendy Larn, Grimsby.

Elevenses
Sol: Goose
Jacqueline Gracey, Conwy.

Code Cracker 5
Sol: Joanne Woodward
Mary Richards, Binstead.

Code Cracker 6
Sol: John Lee Hooker
Dorothy Hooper, Rochester.

Code Cracker 7
Sol: Jacki Weaver
Rose Hickey, Limerick.

Code Cracker 8
Sol: Christoph Waltz
Mrs Susan J Thompson, Atherstone.