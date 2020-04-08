Cashwords Jackpot
The Demon
£100 Cash
Christine Swierczek, Chaddesden.
£50 Cash
Hazel Currie, Newcastle Upon Tyne.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Jean Wills, Bearsden.
£40 Cash
Janette Davies, Penzance.
Contest Coupon
2 x Collins Braford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
Wiz Words
Sol: Smitten
Mrs Rebecca Holland, Newmilns; Pauline Parr, Huthwaite.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Saint Valentine
Judith Elles, Eastbourne.
Wheel Words
Sol: Bodyguard
Janet Hack, North Harrow.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Hearts
Lindsay Read, Dunstable.
Acrostic
Sol: Paul Thomas Anderson
Gemma Simpson, Rowley Regis.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Secret Admirer
Frank Henning, Bordon.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Forget-me-nots
Judy Darkins, High Wycombe.
Ninesies
Sol: Beau
Janet Hyde, Alcombe.
Do Your Block
Sol: Friend
Pamela Cowell, Birchington.
Fill-In
Sol: Lover
Hazel Dore, Hull.
Skeleton
Sol: Passionate
June Stallwood, Polegate.
Elevenses
Sol: Cupid
Christine Jarvis, Lisburn.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Courtney Love
Valerie Bullock, Hatherleigh.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Colin Firth
Lorraine Bennetts, Northway.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Angelina Jolie
Esther Cawfield, Brynamman.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Ralph Fiennes
Denyse Spiller, Bath.