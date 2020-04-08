Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

The Demon

£100 Cash

Christine Swierczek, Chaddesden.

£50 Cash

Hazel Currie, Newcastle Upon Tyne.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Jean Wills, Bearsden.

£40 Cash

Janette Davies, Penzance.

Contest Coupon

2 x Collins Braford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

Wiz Words

Sol: Smitten

Mrs Rebecca Holland, Newmilns; Pauline Parr, Huthwaite.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Saint Valentine

Judith Elles, Eastbourne.

Wheel Words

Sol: Bodyguard

Janet Hack, North Harrow.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Hearts

Lindsay Read, Dunstable.

Acrostic

Sol: Paul Thomas Anderson

Gemma Simpson, Rowley Regis.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Secret Admirer

Frank Henning, Bordon.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Forget-me-nots

Judy Darkins, High Wycombe.

Ninesies

Sol: Beau

Janet Hyde, Alcombe.

Do Your Block

Sol: Friend

Pamela Cowell, Birchington.

Fill-In

Sol: Lover

Hazel Dore, Hull.

Skeleton

Sol: Passionate

June Stallwood, Polegate.

Elevenses

Sol: Cupid

Christine Jarvis, Lisburn.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Courtney Love

Valerie Bullock, Hatherleigh.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Colin Firth

Lorraine Bennetts, Northway.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Angelina Jolie

Esther Cawfield, Brynamman.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Ralph Fiennes

Denyse Spiller, Bath.