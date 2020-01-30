Cashwords Jackpot

The Demon

£100 Cash

Jill Gilbert, Glinton.

£50 Cash

Mrs Alice Martin, Loughton.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Pauline Ferguson, Charminster.

£40 Cash

Tania Busbridge, Tiverton.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Wreath

2 x Bradford’s Reference Set

Karen Cripps, Kenilworth; Lynda Grundy, Kirkheaton.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Plum Pudding

Brenda Scarlett, Newbury.

Wheel Words

Sol: Embroider

Beryl Mills, Hemel Hempstead.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Tinsel

Christine Hawkins, Morpeth.

Acrostic

Sol: Silent Night Holy Night

Winifred Hoad, Lingwood.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Christmas Tree

Ruth Pearce, Thornbury.

BIG Tougher

Sol: A partridge in a pear tree

John Smith, Borrowash.

Ninesies

Sol: Cider

D E Roberts, North Kettering.

Do Your Block

Sol: Santas

Mrs Susan Lawes, Bourton.

Fill-In

Sol: List

Jane Price, Caldicot.

Skeleton

Sol: Rudolph

Lynda Benfold, Fratton.

Elevenses

Sol: Candle

Jean Bing, Wellingborough.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Andy Garcia

Anita Green, Bicester.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Minnie Driver

Eric & Heather Butler, Kings Lynn.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Tom Skerritt

Elaine Waites, Maidenhead.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Saffron Burrows

Sue Wallis, Saunderton.