Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com

The Demon
£100 Cash
Jill Gilbert, Glinton.
£50 Cash
Mrs Alice Martin, Loughton.

MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Pauline Ferguson, Charminster.
£40 Cash
Tania Busbridge, Tiverton.

Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Wreath
2 x Bradford’s Reference Set
Karen Cripps, Kenilworth; Lynda Grundy, Kirkheaton.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Plum Pudding
Brenda Scarlett, Newbury.

Wheel Words
Sol: Embroider
Beryl Mills, Hemel Hempstead.

The Knew Yorker
Sol: Tinsel
Christine Hawkins, Morpeth.

Acrostic
Sol: Silent Night Holy Night
Winifred Hoad, Lingwood.

Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Christmas Tree
Ruth Pearce, Thornbury.

BIG Tougher
Sol: A partridge in a pear tree
John Smith, Borrowash.

Ninesies
Sol: Cider
D E Roberts, North Kettering.

Do Your Block
Sol: Santas
Mrs Susan Lawes, Bourton.

Fill-In
Sol: List
Jane Price, Caldicot.

Skeleton
Sol: Rudolph
Lynda Benfold, Fratton.

Elevenses
Sol: Candle
Jean Bing, Wellingborough.

Code Cracker 5
Sol: Andy Garcia
Anita Green, Bicester.

Code Cracker 6
Sol: Minnie Driver
Eric & Heather Butler, Kings Lynn.

Code Cracker 7
Sol: Tom Skerritt
Elaine Waites, Maidenhead.

Code Cracker 8
Sol: Saffron Burrows
Sue Wallis, Saunderton.