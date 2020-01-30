Cashwords Jackpot
The Demon
£100 Cash
Jill Gilbert, Glinton.
£50 Cash
Mrs Alice Martin, Loughton.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Pauline Ferguson, Charminster.
£40 Cash
Tania Busbridge, Tiverton.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Wreath
2 x Bradford’s Reference Set
Karen Cripps, Kenilworth; Lynda Grundy, Kirkheaton.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Plum Pudding
Brenda Scarlett, Newbury.
Wheel Words
Sol: Embroider
Beryl Mills, Hemel Hempstead.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Tinsel
Christine Hawkins, Morpeth.
Acrostic
Sol: Silent Night Holy Night
Winifred Hoad, Lingwood.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Christmas Tree
Ruth Pearce, Thornbury.
BIG Tougher
Sol: A partridge in a pear tree
John Smith, Borrowash.
Ninesies
Sol: Cider
D E Roberts, North Kettering.
Do Your Block
Sol: Santas
Mrs Susan Lawes, Bourton.
Fill-In
Sol: List
Jane Price, Caldicot.
Skeleton
Sol: Rudolph
Lynda Benfold, Fratton.
Elevenses
Sol: Candle
Jean Bing, Wellingborough.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Andy Garcia
Anita Green, Bicester.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Minnie Driver
Eric & Heather Butler, Kings Lynn.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Tom Skerritt
Elaine Waites, Maidenhead.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Saffron Burrows
Sue Wallis, Saunderton.