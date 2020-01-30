Cashwords Jackpot
The Demon
£100 Cash
Mary Ross, Chryston.
£50 Cash
Valerie East, London.

MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Anna Kidd, Redcar.
£40 Cash
Diana Hobbs, Eastbourne.

Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Maltese
2 x Bradford’s Reference Set
Robert Keith Osborne, Grimsby; Jan Stewart, Peterlee.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Hair of the dog
June White, Faversham.

Wheel Words
Sol: Forbidden
Paul Richards, Cartlett.

The Knew Yorker
Sol: Airedale
Sue Parton, Crewe.

Acrostic
Sol: Yale Culinary Tablets
Janet Stocks, Norwich.

Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Puppy love
Janette Davies, Penzance.

BIG Tougher
Sol: Let sleeping dogs lie
Patricia Davies, Sheffield.

Ninesies
Sol: Dingo
Kathryn Galley, Royston.

Do Your Block
Sol: Great
Edith McAllister, Bushmills.

Fill-In
Sol: Dane
Sue Humphries, St. Mary’s Bay.

Skeleton
Sol: Basenji
Carol Ann Taylor, Grantham.

Elevenses
Sol: Spaniel
Wendy Larn, Grimsby.

Code Cracker 5
Sol: Chris Pine
Catherine Harvey, Glasgow.

Code Cracker 6
Sol: Robin Wright
Rita Roberts, Billingham.

Code Cracker 7
Sol: Keith Urban
Margaret Graham, Harpenden.

Code Cracker 8
Sol: Emily Mortimer
Jenny Harris, Southampton.