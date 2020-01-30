Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords winners are published on our website www.lovattspuzzles.com
The Demon
£100 Cash
Mary Ross, Chryston.
£50 Cash
Valerie East, London.
MEGA! Goliathon
£100 Cash
Anna Kidd, Redcar.
£40 Cash
Diana Hobbs, Eastbourne.
Contest Coupon
Wiz Words
Sol: Maltese
2 x Bradford’s Reference Set
Robert Keith Osborne, Grimsby; Jan Stewart, Peterlee.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG Easy
Sol: Hair of the dog
June White, Faversham.
Wheel Words
Sol: Forbidden
Paul Richards, Cartlett.
The Knew Yorker
Sol: Airedale
Sue Parton, Crewe.
Acrostic
Sol: Yale Culinary Tablets
Janet Stocks, Norwich.
Two-Way Teaser
Sol: Puppy love
Janette Davies, Penzance.
BIG Tougher
Sol: Let sleeping dogs lie
Patricia Davies, Sheffield.
Ninesies
Sol: Dingo
Kathryn Galley, Royston.
Do Your Block
Sol: Great
Edith McAllister, Bushmills.
Fill-In
Sol: Dane
Sue Humphries, St. Mary’s Bay.
Skeleton
Sol: Basenji
Carol Ann Taylor, Grantham.
Elevenses
Sol: Spaniel
Wendy Larn, Grimsby.
Code Cracker 5
Sol: Chris Pine
Catherine Harvey, Glasgow.
Code Cracker 6
Sol: Robin Wright
Rita Roberts, Billingham.
Code Cracker 7
Sol: Keith Urban
Margaret Graham, Harpenden.
Code Cracker 8
Sol: Emily Mortimer
Jenny Harris, Southampton.