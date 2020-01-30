Cashwords Jackpot

The Demon

£100 Cash

Mary Ross, Chryston.

£50 Cash

Valerie East, London.

MEGA! Goliathon

£100 Cash

Anna Kidd, Redcar.

£40 Cash

Diana Hobbs, Eastbourne.

Contest Coupon

Wiz Words

Sol: Maltese

2 x Bradford’s Reference Set

Robert Keith Osborne, Grimsby; Jan Stewart, Peterlee.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG Easy

Sol: Hair of the dog

June White, Faversham.

Wheel Words

Sol: Forbidden

Paul Richards, Cartlett.

The Knew Yorker

Sol: Airedale

Sue Parton, Crewe.

Acrostic

Sol: Yale Culinary Tablets

Janet Stocks, Norwich.

Two-Way Teaser

Sol: Puppy love

Janette Davies, Penzance.

BIG Tougher

Sol: Let sleeping dogs lie

Patricia Davies, Sheffield.

Ninesies

Sol: Dingo

Kathryn Galley, Royston.

Do Your Block

Sol: Great

Edith McAllister, Bushmills.

Fill-In

Sol: Dane

Sue Humphries, St. Mary’s Bay.

Skeleton

Sol: Basenji

Carol Ann Taylor, Grantham.

Elevenses

Sol: Spaniel

Wendy Larn, Grimsby.

Code Cracker 5

Sol: Chris Pine

Catherine Harvey, Glasgow.

Code Cracker 6

Sol: Robin Wright

Rita Roberts, Billingham.

Code Cracker 7

Sol: Keith Urban

Margaret Graham, Harpenden.

Code Cracker 8

Sol: Emily Mortimer

Jenny Harris, Southampton.