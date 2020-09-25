CONGRATULATIONS to the latest winners in our Lovatts Subscriber Sweepstake!

These lucky subscribers have shared in £250 worth of prizes!

Kindle Ereader – C Smith, West Wickham

Nikon Binoculars – B Halliday, Cambridge

Breville Sandwich Press – B Bennett, Crewe

Cole and Mason Salt and Pepper Mills – C Phillips, Sutton Coldfield

The Sweepstake is our way of saying thank you for being a member of the Lovatts family of puzzlers and to recognise and reward your loyalty.

The more magazines you subscribe to, the more chances you have to win.

To be included in the next bi-monthly draw, simply subscribe to one or more of our puzzle magazines, or if you already subscribe, make sure your current subscription doesn’t lapse. You can renew or add to your subscription by visiting our website, www.lovattspuzzles.com, or you can speak to one of our friendly team on +44 (0) 1202 087626.

Happy puzzling!