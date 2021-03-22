These lucky subscribers have shared in over $1000 worth of prizes!



Apple Ipad – P Frost, Hall ACT

Cristina Re Tea Set For Two – D Johnston, Dunedin NZ

Royal Doulton Tumbler Set – R T Burge, Calwell ACT

Cote Noire Pink Champagne Diffuser – M Durrington, Murwillumbah South NSW

Salus Heat Pillow – R Ticknner, Lake Munmorah NSW

Frank Green Smart Cup – K Waterreus, Te Awamutu NZ

The Sweepstake is our way of saying thank you for being a member of the Lovatts family of puzzlers and to recognise and reward your loyalty. The more magazines you subscribe to, the more chances you have to win.

To be included in the next bi-monthly draw, simply subscribe to one or more of our puzzle magazines, or if you already subscribe, make sure your current subscription doesn’t lapse. You can renew or add to your subscription by visiting our website, www.lovattspuzzles.com, or you can speak toll free to one of our friendly team on either 1800 254 199 (for callers within Australia) or 0800 254 177 (for callers within New Zealand).

Happy puzzling!