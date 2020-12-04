Monster Arrowords

Sol: Aster

Crossword

Sol: Begonia

iRobot Roomba Vacuum

G Smith, Guildford NSW.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Cary Grant

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

S Thyrd, Brinsmead QLD.

Trivia Words

Sol: Tulip

2 x Royal Albert Vintage Spoon Sets

I Bax, Maroochydore QLD; G Waters, Iluka NSW.

Cross Out

Sol: Camellia

2 x Royal Copenhagen Blue Fluted Vases

K Clacher, Birkdale QLD; A Nichols, Trinity Beach QLD.

Code Cracker

Sol: Jason Statham

Royal Doulton Coffee Studio French Press

R Wynne, St Clair NSW.

Checkpoint

Sol: Violet

Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Pack

K Graham, Hornsby NSW.

Tracker

Sol: Darwin

2 x Rose Quartz Face Rollers

E Bower, Warkworth NZ; S Mason, Casino NSW.

Quiz Quest

Sol: Genuine

20 x Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Editions

J Akers, North Sydney NSW; Miss C Brown, Stawell VIC; M Deacon, Gnangara WA; M Fox, Geebung QLD; Mrs M Gray, Wakerley QLD; E Kennedy, Frankston VIC; D Knight, Burpengary QLD; E Machinski, Tanunda SA; B Mallett, South Oakleigh VIC; D Martin, Tawa NZ; H Muller, Kenebri NSW; B O’Keeffe, Warrimoo NSW; A Pohlman, Warwick QLD; P Prendergast, Junction Village VIC; N Storey, Bonnyrigg Heights NSW; R Swan, Millicent SA; M Thomas, Armadale VIC; C Tucker, Mayfield NSW; P Uri, Mt Roskill NZ; C Woolnough, Calwell ACT.

Last Word Standing

Sol: Jigsaw

Fitbit HR Inspire

G Devaraj, Croydon VIC.

Word Pairs

Sol: Norway

2 x $50 Cash

P Abrey, Hayborough SA; K Bakon, Wyoming NSW.

Findaword

Sol: A Tale of Whoa

LED Illuminated Makeup Mirror

D Gould, Midland WA.

Matchboxes

Sol: Cap

2 x Frank Green Reusable Cups

A Caron, Red Beach NZ; H Ward, Highgate SA.

Shapeshifter

Sol: 3 6 8 9 5 7 2 4 1

KitchenAid Diamond Blender

I Tebbutt, Coorparoo QLD.