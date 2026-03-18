These lucky subscribers have shared in over $1000 worth of prizes!
A Russell Hobbs 5.7L Air Fryer – S Welsh, VIC.
A De’Longhi Icona Toaster – J Grant, NSW.
A cosy Dreamaker heated faux fur throw – L Cummins, NSW.
A luxury L’Occitane eau de toilette – K Moses, QLD.
An iconic Fisher Space Pen® – M Heather, VIC.
A Seed & Sprout Farmers Market Essentials Set – R Walter, VIC.
The Sweepstake is our way of saying thank you for being a member of the Lovatts family of puzzlers and to recognise and reward your loyalty. The more magazines you subscribe to, the more chances you have to win.
To be included in the next bi-monthly draw, simply subscribe to one or more of our puzzle magazines, or if you already subscribe, make sure your current subscription doesn’t lapse. You can renew or add to your subscription by visiting our website, www.lovattspuzzles.com, or you can speak toll free to one of our friendly team on either 1800 254 199 (for callers within Australia) or 0800 254 177 (for callers within New Zealand).
Happy puzzling!
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