At the close of a Sunday school class in 1876, Ann Jarvis expressed a deeply-held wish; she hoped there would be a day commemorating mothers like her for their peerless service rendered to humanity. At just 12 years old, Anna Jarvis heard her mother’s prayer, and she took it to heart. Two years after her mother’s memorial service, Anna committed herself wholly to a letter-writing and public speaking campaign aimed at introducing a holiday that would fulfil her mother’s prayer. The first official services took place in 1908 in West Virginia, and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson announced that Mother’s Day would become a national holiday in the United States.

The work didn’t end there for Anna, who would spend the following years combating the commercialisation of Mother’s Day, going as far as to sue those who tried to profit from it. Rallying against the card companies and florists that had once lobbied beside her, she famously stated “A printed card means nothing except that you are too lazy to write to the woman who’s done more for you than anyone in the world”.

Also known as Mors Dag, Mother’s Day came to Sweden in 1919, thanks to the advocacy of author Cecilia Bååth-Holmberg and her husband Teodor Holmberg. A brochure distributed at the time described some of the day’s activities: children greeting their mother by singing, treating her to coffee and bread, and taking on all household work in her stead. An evening ceremony was held where the father read something beautiful and offered heartfelt thanks to his wife. Children away from home were expected to send telegrams or specially designed postcards.

Over in Sydney, Australia, housewife Janet Heyden championed Mother’s Day to lift the spirits of lonely hospital patients. Donations of soaps, hairpins and scarves from local businesses and nearby schools were passed onto these aged mothers, with the surplus benefitting neglected fathers as well. In recognition of her efforts, she received letters from King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II and the Lord Mayor of Sydney.

Lastly, in Britain, the fourth Sunday of Lent became Mothering Sunday, a day on which people would return to where they grew up and visit their ‘mother’ churches. Wildflowers were gathered and simnel cake would be shared as part of a rare family get-together. Inspired by Anna Jarvis, playwright Constance Adelaide Smith began promoting the customs of Mothering Sunday and, in 1921, would publish a booklet advocating for their revival.

