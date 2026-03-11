$1000 Cash
S Petchell, Haynes WA.
$500 Cash
M Brown, Roebourne WA; H Carnovale, Sunshine VIC; R Claridge, Rotorua NZ; A Skinner, Elanora QLD; S Ward, Mansfield QLD.
$200 Cash
V Bader, Paralowie SA; S Cameron, Landsborough QLD; J Coles, East Ballina NSW; M Digby, Kelso QLD; M Dunbar, Wellington NZ; S Gibbs, Paraparaumu NZ; B Gosper, Murphy’s Creek QLD; K Johnston, Oxley QLD; D Kent, Rochedale South QLD; W Maybury, Mascot, NSW; M McAlpine, Leopold VIC; J Richardson, Nhill VIC; S Wall, Hay NSW; C Wheeler-Jones, Alexandra Hills QLD; N White, Mooroolbark VIC.
$100 Cash
K Atkinson, Chadstone VIC; G Barrow, Palmerston North NZ; K Collins, Lennox Head NSW; C Coote, Trinity Beach QLD; E Cretan, Highbury SA; H Daniel, Agnes Water QLD; D Flint, Ngatea NZ; A Furter, Birkenhead, NZ; V Hollingworth, Braybrook, VIC; M Jackson, Castletown WA; S Jordan, Wynn Vale SA; G Kostis, Doncaster East VIC; E Lagiarto, St Leonards TAS; J Lane, Midland WA; J Lawson, Pooraka SA; C Lovatt, Geelong VIC;; R Martin, Paeroa NZ; N Moore, Forest Lake QLD; T Purvis, Taupo NZ; E Stuckey, Ashburton NZ; A Sundqvist, Belair SA; E Tang, Christchurch NZ; M Vorohheimer, Caulfield North VIC; L Weller, Kelmscott WA; D Weston, Bruthen VIC.
$50 Cash
K Bakon, Wyoming NSW; Y Blair, Innisfail QLD; J Brien, Edens Landing QLD; M Campos, Potts Point NSW; S Conde, Clinton QLD; N Davies, Brisbane QLD; J Ewer, Bangor NSW; N Fletcher, Springwood NSW; P Fussell, Loftus NSW; D Mackay, Fingal Bay NSW; J Marett, Windaroo QLD; H Margiolis, Essendon VIC; J Mills, Australind WA; K Pollard, Tairua NZ; A Porter, Noosaville QLD; E Scheuber, Carrara QLD; S Scully, Port Macquarie NSW; M Smith, Ipswich QLD; T Squires, Loadstone NSW; J White, Newtown SA.
Recent Comments