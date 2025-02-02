Double Monster

$400 Cash

D Haywood, Kirribilli NSW.

Monster Colossus

$200 Cash

M Devine, Gladesville NSW.

$100 Cash

C Crozier, Auckland NZ.

Monster Starhunt

Sol: Rudolph Valentino

$200 Cash

H Padbury, Wellington Point QLD.

$100 Cash

J Bamess, Manjimup WA.

Giant Cryptic

Wonderboom Wireless Speaker

S Vencl, Richardson ACT.

STINKER!

$100 Cash

V Bevan, Rowville VIC; L Kiss, Enfield SA.

Contest Coupon

PhotoFind

Sol: The Purple People Eater

Luxe SOH Melbourne Candle

J Lawton, Blue Haven NSW.

Hexagon Word

Sol: Kernel

Bespoke Letterpress Stationery Set

E Chirillo, Leichhardt NSW; A Tickle, North Avoca NSW.

Spirogram

Sol: Basket

$50 Cash

B Bell, Maylands WA; G Tyler, Bradbury NSW.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Reese Witherspoon

Halo LED Magnifier Task Lamp

R Peck, Warnbro WA.

Wiz Words

Sol: Walrus

$50 Cash

H Hewitt, Tauranga NZ; C Robertson, Longford TAS.

Starcross

Sol: Treasure

Macquarie Compact Dictionary

D Nowlan, Moriac VIC; M Tulley, Kootingal NSW.

Do Your Block

Sol: Rooster

$50 Cash

A Hockings, Murray Bridge SA; L Terrill, Belmont VIC.

Two-In-One

Sol: The Pirates of Penzance

Base Collective Magnesium & White Tea Body Balm

M Harrington, Torrens ACT; C Morley, Stratford VIC.

Acrostic

Sol: Flight of the Conchords

$50 Cash

R McLaren, Aberfoyle Park SA; A Verlander, Melton VIC.