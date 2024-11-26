Double Monster
$400 Cash
E Brawn, Blackalls Park NSW.

Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
M Barrington, Torrens ACT.

$100 Cash
I Warton, Bayswater VIC.

Monster Starhunt
Sol: Olivia de Havilland
$200 Cash
W Langerak, Hadspen TAS.

$100 Cash
P Broome, South Kolan QLD.

Giant Cryptic
Breville the Toast and Melt 2-slice Sandwich Grill
P Northcott, Attadale WA.

STINKER!
$100 Cash
R Graham, Deloraine TAS; C Morley, Stratford VIC.

Contest Coupon
PhotoFind
Sol: Southern White Rhinoceros
Al.ive Wash & Lotion Duo
B Lang, Mernda VIC.

Hexagon Word
Sol: Newest
Seed & Sprout Farmers Market Set
J Smith, Alexandra Hills QLD; W Stoodley, Moana SA.

Spirogram
Sol: Heron
$50 Cash
S Hood, Scoresby VIC; M King, Killarney Vale NSW.

Cluedunnit
Sol: Eartha Kitt
Fisher Space Pen
R Clark, Seacombe Gardens SA.

Wiz Words
Sol: Parrot
$50 Cash
E Hey, Torquay QLD; C Williams, Bridgeman Downs QLD.

Starcross
Sol: Borderlands
Agate Crystal Coaster Set
E Venema, Wyndham Vale VIC; M Westrup, Queenscliff VIC.

Do Your Block
Sol: Crane
$50 Cash
V Codyre, Rothwell QLD; B Corcoran, Logan Village QLD.

Two-In-One
Sol: Michelle Trachtenberg
Wheatbag Lavender Heat Pillow
L Askew, Yarrawarrah NSW; T Lauder, Grovedale VIC.

Acrostic
Sol: The Waterman Arrowbile
$50 Cash
J Moore, Milford NZ; M Temple, South Morang VIC.