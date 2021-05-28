Double Monster
$400 Cash
L Pattina, Morphett Vale SA.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
A Edgcumbe, Redwood Park SA.
$100 Cash
C Sands, Karalee QLD.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Christopher Walken
$200 Cash
C Ikin, East Victoria Park WA.
$100 Cash
M McIntosh, Mount Morgan QLD.
Stinker!
Salus Hand Care Duo
J Clancy, Fairfield NSW; J Gauci, Tumby Bay SA.
Giant Cryptic
Twinings 12-Compartment Tea Chest
W Lawrie, Bray Park QLD; S Linnemann, Kingston Beach TAS.
Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary
S Hogg, Greenslopes QLD; C Kajewski, Bongaree QLD.
PhotoFind
Sol: Lovatts Puzzles
$150 e-Gift Card for The Guild
M Blackson, Hoppers Crossing VIC.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Sesame
$25 Cash
B Stables, South Yunderup WA; J Young, Boyanup WA.
Spirogram
Sol: Dinosaur
$25 Cash
H Gillam, Falcon WA; J R Smith, Alexandra Hills QLD.
Wiz Words
Sol: Tapestry
$25 Cash
R Kilgour, Lilydale VIC; C McClymont, Coorparoo QLD.
Starcross
Sol: The Lighthouse
$25 Cash
J Franich, Wollert VIC; E Jackson, Stirling ACT.
Do Your Block
Sol: Destiny
$25 Cash
A Robb, Old Bar NSW; N Teare, Nelly Bay QLD.
Two-In-One
Sol: Greenhouse
$25 Cash
J Chisholm, Denistone NSW; S Douglas, Northam WA.
Acrostic
Sol: Cave of Altamira Spain
$25 Cash
J Findlater, Dunedin NZ; F Thoms, Sutherland NSW.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Jesse Plemons
$25 Cash
L Cooper, Kyreton VIC; R Hanstock, Penrith NSW.