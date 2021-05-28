Double Monster

$400 Cash

L Pattina, Morphett Vale SA.

Monster Colossus

$200 Cash

A Edgcumbe, Redwood Park SA.

$100 Cash

C Sands, Karalee QLD.

Monster Starhunt

Sol: Christopher Walken

$200 Cash

C Ikin, East Victoria Park WA.

$100 Cash

M McIntosh, Mount Morgan QLD.

Stinker!

Salus Hand Care Duo

J Clancy, Fairfield NSW; J Gauci, Tumby Bay SA.

Giant Cryptic

Twinings 12-Compartment Tea Chest

W Lawrie, Bray Park QLD; S Linnemann, Kingston Beach TAS.

Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary

S Hogg, Greenslopes QLD; C Kajewski, Bongaree QLD.

PhotoFind

Sol: Lovatts Puzzles

$150 e-Gift Card for The Guild

M Blackson, Hoppers Crossing VIC.

Hexagon Word

Sol: Sesame

$25 Cash

B Stables, South Yunderup WA; J Young, Boyanup WA.

Spirogram

Sol: Dinosaur

$25 Cash

H Gillam, Falcon WA; J R Smith, Alexandra Hills QLD.

Wiz Words

Sol: Tapestry

$25 Cash

R Kilgour, Lilydale VIC; C McClymont, Coorparoo QLD.

Starcross

Sol: The Lighthouse

$25 Cash

J Franich, Wollert VIC; E Jackson, Stirling ACT.

Do Your Block

Sol: Destiny

$25 Cash

A Robb, Old Bar NSW; N Teare, Nelly Bay QLD.

Two-In-One

Sol: Greenhouse

$25 Cash

J Chisholm, Denistone NSW; S Douglas, Northam WA.

Acrostic

Sol: Cave of Altamira Spain

$25 Cash

J Findlater, Dunedin NZ; F Thoms, Sutherland NSW.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Jesse Plemons

$25 Cash

L Cooper, Kyreton VIC; R Hanstock, Penrith NSW.