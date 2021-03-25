Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
$400 Cash
C Haas, Glenorchy TAS.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
W Bagby, Nuriootpa SA.
$100 Cash
T Downer, Mount Maunganui NZ.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Maggie Gyllenhaal
$200 Cash
M Thompson, Invermay TAS.
$100 Cash
K Robinson, Mount Sheridan QLD.
Stinker!
Luxe SOH Melbourne Candle
J Burley, Red Hill QLD; N Hill, Rolleston NZ.
Giant Cryptic
Wonderboom Wireless Speaker
K Devine, Kippa-Ring QLD; T Edgar, Kardinya WA.
Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary
D Merton, Mount Waverley VIC; N Tucker, Munruben QLD.
PhotoFind
Sol: First-Aid Kit
Sangean Portable Digital Radio
A Temple, Vaucluse NSW.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Seamen
$25 Cash
D Bullock, Connolly WA; L Mangioni, Bondi Beach NSW.
Spirogram
Sol: Tiger
$25 Cash
H Martin, Surrey Hills VIC; L Nelson, Padstow NSW.
Wiz Words
Sol: Mongoose
$25 Cash
F Baldock, Kilburn SA; S West, Golden Beach QLD.
Starcross
Sol: Made in Italy
$25 Cash
J Dickson, Carlton North VIC; C Holmes, Port Macquarie NSW.
Do Your Block
Sol: Possum
$25 Cash
M Howells, Bendigo VIC; K Tennant, Bargara QLD.
Two-In-One
Sol: Astonishing
$25 Cash
S Reedman, North Casino NSW; C Woolcock, Swanbourne WA.
Acrostic
Sol: Guy Fawkes Gunpowder plot
$25 Cash
M Bentley, Turramurra NSW; N Teare, Nelly Bay QLD.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Ellen Page
$25 Cash
H Ward, Highgate SA; N Webb, Healesville VIC.