Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

Double Monster

$400 Cash

C McCormack, Seaford Rise SA.

Monster Colossus

$200 Cash

B Filloa, Baralaba QLD.

$100 Cash

G Meany, Yamba NSW.

Monster Starhunt

$200 Cash

J Allen, Thuringowa Central QLD.

$100 Cash

B Campling, Caloundra QLD.

Stinker!

2 x $100 Cash

M Jones, Algester QLD; L Lassing, Te Puke NZ.

Giant Cryptic

2 x Delonghi Icona Kettles

D Berry, Rutherglen VIC; R T Langshaw, Omeo VIC.

2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries

I Joubert, Jerrabomberra NSW; R Scholz, Wodonga VIC.

PhotoFind

Sol: The Willow Pattern

Twinings Tea Chest & Tea

A Baldock, Mount Lawley WA.

Hexagon Word

Sol: Teethe

2 x $25 Cash

L Allen, Kincumber NSW; S McLean, Marulan NSW.

Spirogram

Sol: Emerald

2 x $25 Cash

M Pusey, Como WA; M Sinclair, Bundoora VIC.

Wiz Words

Sol: Diamond

2 x $25 Cash

M Cunningham, Townsend NSW; L Wissemann, Clifton QLD.

Starcross

Sol: Monster Hunter

2 x $25 Cash

K Anderson, Merbein VIC; G Ball, Numurkah VIC.

Do Your Block

Sol: Peridot

2 x $25 Cash

J Skelin, Thornbury VIC; V Woods, Norwood TAS.

Two-In-One

Sol: Billy Bob Thornton

2 x $25 Cash

Z Pryke, Fletcher NSW; K Rowling, Langwarrin VIC.

Acrostic

Sol: The Amazing Spider-Man

2 x $25 Cash

J Graham, Booragal NSW; N Sawicki, Wanniassa ACT.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Patrick Wilson

2 x $25 Cash

M Boyle, Silver Sands WA; N King, Bassendean WA.