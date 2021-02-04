Cashwords Jackpot
Double Monster
$400 Cash
C McCormack, Seaford Rise SA.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
B Filloa, Baralaba QLD.
$100 Cash
G Meany, Yamba NSW.
Monster Starhunt
$200 Cash
J Allen, Thuringowa Central QLD.
$100 Cash
B Campling, Caloundra QLD.
Stinker!
2 x $100 Cash
M Jones, Algester QLD; L Lassing, Te Puke NZ.
Giant Cryptic
2 x Delonghi Icona Kettles
D Berry, Rutherglen VIC; R T Langshaw, Omeo VIC.
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
I Joubert, Jerrabomberra NSW; R Scholz, Wodonga VIC.
PhotoFind
Sol: The Willow Pattern
Twinings Tea Chest & Tea
A Baldock, Mount Lawley WA.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Teethe
2 x $25 Cash
L Allen, Kincumber NSW; S McLean, Marulan NSW.
Spirogram
Sol: Emerald
2 x $25 Cash
M Pusey, Como WA; M Sinclair, Bundoora VIC.
Wiz Words
Sol: Diamond
2 x $25 Cash
M Cunningham, Townsend NSW; L Wissemann, Clifton QLD.
Starcross
Sol: Monster Hunter
2 x $25 Cash
K Anderson, Merbein VIC; G Ball, Numurkah VIC.
Do Your Block
Sol: Peridot
2 x $25 Cash
J Skelin, Thornbury VIC; V Woods, Norwood TAS.
Two-In-One
Sol: Billy Bob Thornton
2 x $25 Cash
Z Pryke, Fletcher NSW; K Rowling, Langwarrin VIC.
Acrostic
Sol: The Amazing Spider-Man
2 x $25 Cash
J Graham, Booragal NSW; N Sawicki, Wanniassa ACT.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Patrick Wilson
2 x $25 Cash
M Boyle, Silver Sands WA; N King, Bassendean WA.