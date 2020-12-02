Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
$400 Cash
D Finnigan, Kellyville NSW.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
M Humphrey, Evans Head NSW.
$100 Cash
S Morrice, Jubilee Pocket QLD.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Patricia Clarkson
$200 Cash
H Nuhija, Kings Park VIC.
$100 Cash
H Smith, Fishermans Bay NSW.
Stinker!
2 x SOH Melbourne Candles
T Garagonoulis, Dandenong North VIC; L Roberts, Wishart QLD.
Giant Cryptic
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
B Brake, Dingley Village VIC; S Wright, Palmerston NT.
2 x Wonderboom Wireless Speakers
B Laurens, Condell Park NSW; W Meurant, Urangan QLD.
Contest Coupon
PhotoFind
Sol: A loved one
Nikon Aculon Binoculars
M Slee, Labrador QLD.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Redeem
2 x $25 Cash
Mr R A Hender, Zillmere QLD; L Nicholls, Wycheproof VIC.
Spirogram
Sol: Parrot
2 x $25 Cash
H Fitzgerald, Horsham VIC; R Smith, Green Valley NSW.
Wiz Words
Sol: Butterfly
2 x $25 Cash
G Parsons, Elmore VIC; G Wallace, Ashburton VIC.
Starcross
Sol: The Irishman
2 x $25 Cash
R Furness, Park Ridge QLD; M Webster, Wynyard TAS.
Do Your Block
Sol: Rabbit
2 x $25 Cash
M Krieger, Para Vista SA; T Perri, Tarnagulla VIC.
Two-In-One
Sol: Geena Davis
2 x $25 Cash
H Apel, Wilston QLD; J Murphy, Beaconsfield VIC.
Acrostic
Sol: First Lady Nancy Reagan
2 x $25 Cash
L Lynch, Beaudesert QLD; T Wellington, Wyndham Vale VIC.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Aubrey Plaza
2 x $25 Cash
J Gleeson, Wyoming NSW; S Wyllie, Deception Bay QLD.