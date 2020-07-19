Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

Double Monster

$400 Cash

C Runow, Mareeba QLD.

Monster Colossus

$200 Cash

T Beckett, Albany WA.

$100 Cash

J Smith, Morley WA.

Monster Starhunt

Sol: Tommy Lee Jones

$200 Cash

A Fisher, Port Macquarie NSW.

$100 Cash

L Jefferies, Wodonga VIC.

Stinker!

2 x Seed & Sprout Shopping Sets

S Harris, Blockhouse Bay NZ; D Holt, Mackay QLD.

Giant Cryptic

2 x $150 The Guild e-Gift Cards

R Hanstock, Penrith NSW; M Taylor, Wigram NZ.

2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries

R Doherty, Cundletown NSW; F Schiller, Sutton NSW.

Contest Coupon

PhotoFind

Sol: Cantaloupe

Fitbit Flex2

D Johns, Blackheath NSW.

Hexagon Word

Sol: Mental

2 x $25 Cash

M Madden, Frankston VIC; P Parke, The Junction NSW.

Spirogram

Sol: Power

2 x $25 Cash

J Griffin, Sylvania NSW; L Symonds, Warradale SA.

Wiz Words

Sol: Division

2 x $25 Cash

R Dafforn, Mareeba QLD; G Evans, Hinchinbrook NSW.

Starcross

Sol: No Time To Die

2 x $25 Cash

N Beard, Yangebup WA; W Lawrie, Bray Park QLD.

Do Your Block

2 x $25 Cash

Sol: Calculate

Y Batterham, Ryde NSW; N Staehr, Bermagui NSW.

Two-In-One

Sol: Elizabeth Berkley

2 x $25 Cash

K Scott, Banyo QLD; M Selvage, Thornlands QLD.

Acrostic

Sol: Miss Shilling’s Orifice

2 x $25 Cash

A Gallot, Nelson NZ; C Ryan, New Plymouth NZ.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Saoirse Ronan

2 x $25 Cash

S Crowley, Fennell Bay NSW; M Sokolich, Mount Albert NZ.