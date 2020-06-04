Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
$400 Cash
Lynne Newbert, Mudgeeraba QLD.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
Jenny O’Connor, Girrawheen WA.
$100 Cash
Leanne Baker, Irymple VIC.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Dakota Fanning
$200 Cash
Maxine Pearson, Raymond Terrace NSW.
$100 Cash
Pamela Sheargold, Malua Bay NSW.
Stinker!
2 x Base Collective Magnesium Wellness Packs
Jewel Greenwood, Wellington Point QLD; Jenny Jarrett, Warwick QLD.
Giant Cryptic
2 x Breville 4 Slice Sandwich Presses
Elissa Cochrane, Mildura VIC; Jennifer Moller, Klemzig SA.
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
Belinda Flowers, Yamba NSW; Bev Harris, Bundoora VIC.
Contest Coupon
PhotoFind
Sol: Everything you need
Delonghi Icona Kettle
Carolyn Harriott, Miranda NSW.
Hexagon Word
Sol: Saucer
2 x $25 Cash
Nic Austin, South Bunbury WA; Helen Milde, Steelton SA.
Spirogram
Sol: Parfait
2 x $25 Cash
Jacqui Gardiner, Rowville VIC; Candy Pile, Wonthaggi VIC.
Wiz Words
Sol: Doughnut
2 x $25 Cash
Claudia Elia, Maribyrnong VIC; Ernest Morgan, Endeavour Hills VIC.
Starcross
Sol: Underwater
2 x $25 Cash
Ann Randle, Carina QLD; Derek Smith, Mount Ommaney QLD.
Do Your Block
Sol: Gelato
2 x $25 Cash
Mrs Houda Ahmed, Yagoona NSW; Pam Johnson, Currarong NSW.
Two-In-One
Sol: Klaus Maria Brandaeur
2 x $25 Cash
Michael Haddad, West End QLD; Ms Irene Nolan, Earlwood NSW.
Acrostic
Sol: Sir Terence Pratchett
2 x $25 Cash
Gloria Bliim, Merrimac QLD; Brian Merrick, Dee Why NSW.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Elizabeth Banks
2 x $25 Cash
Mrs Tamara Clarke, Emerald VIC; Ann Price, Kapunda SA.