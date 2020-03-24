Cashwords Jackpot
Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.
Double Monster
$400 Cash
M Balzat, Chatswood, NZ.
Monster Colossus
$200 Cash
Rose Coward, Highfields QLD.
$100 Cash
June Brunskill, Wagga Wagga NSW.
Monster Starhunt
Sol: Brad Pitt
$200 Cash
Ms Sharryn Johns, Kings Meadows TAS.
$100 Cash
Glenis Mann, Eleebana NSW.
Stinker!
2 x Salus Hand Care Duos
Russell Collaton, Para Hills West SA; Dianne Thomas, North Kellyville NSW.
Giant Cryptic
2 x Wonderboom Wireless Speakers
Julie Aitken, Maffra VIC; Miss D L Barritt, Woolston NZ.
2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries
Cheryle Howatson, Hawera NZ; Leah Weston, Cranbrook QLD.
Contest Coupon
PhotoFind
Sol: Strawberries
Sangean Portable Digital Radio
Gunnel Musgrave, Tamworth NSW.
Hexagon Word:
Sol: Garlic
2 x $25 Cash
Diane Hall, Bundaberg QLD; Julie Quan, Yabberup WA.
Spirogram
Sol: Reindeer
2 x $25 Cash
Dae McEntee, Auckland NZ; Patricia Pannell, Lyndoch SA.
Wiz Words
Sol: Pinecone
2 x $25 Cash
Raylene Davies, Kings Langley NSW; Rebecca O’Brien, Towers Hill QLD.
Starcross
Sol: Ad Astra
2 x $25 Cash
Betty Davenport, Pakenham VIC; Judith Everson, Lower Hutt NZ.
Do Your Block
Sol: Ornaments
2 x $25 Cash
Rose Maskey, Stockton NSW; Kerri Miatke, Wallan VIC.
Two-In-One
Sol: Elizabeth Mcgovern
2 x $25 Cash
Robyn Doherty, Cundletown NSW; Gil Ralph, Marangaroo WA.
Acrostic
Sol: Eunice Kennedy Shriver
2 x $25 Cash
Ken Aroin, Rosedale VIC; Marianne Woods, Tuncurry NSW.
Cluedunnit
Sol: Finn Wolfhard
2 x $25 Cash
Carole Carlson, Denistone NSW; Patricia Conman, Maryborough QLD.