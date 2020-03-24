Cashwords Jackpot

Cashwords Jackpot winners are published on our website.

Double Monster

$400 Cash

M Balzat, Chatswood, NZ.

Monster Colossus

$200 Cash

Rose Coward, Highfields QLD.

$100 Cash

June Brunskill, Wagga Wagga NSW.

Monster Starhunt

Sol: Brad Pitt

$200 Cash

Ms Sharryn Johns, Kings Meadows TAS.

$100 Cash

Glenis Mann, Eleebana NSW.

Stinker!

2 x Salus Hand Care Duos

Russell Collaton, Para Hills West SA; Dianne Thomas, North Kellyville NSW.

Giant Cryptic

2 x Wonderboom Wireless Speakers

Julie Aitken, Maffra VIC; Miss D L Barritt, Woolston NZ.

2 x Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionaries

Cheryle Howatson, Hawera NZ; Leah Weston, Cranbrook QLD.

Contest Coupon

PhotoFind

Sol: Strawberries

Sangean Portable Digital Radio

Gunnel Musgrave, Tamworth NSW.

Hexagon Word:

Sol: Garlic

2 x $25 Cash

Diane Hall, Bundaberg QLD; Julie Quan, Yabberup WA.

Spirogram

Sol: Reindeer

2 x $25 Cash

Dae McEntee, Auckland NZ; Patricia Pannell, Lyndoch SA.

Wiz Words

Sol: Pinecone

2 x $25 Cash

Raylene Davies, Kings Langley NSW; Rebecca O’Brien, Towers Hill QLD.

Starcross

Sol: Ad Astra

2 x $25 Cash

Betty Davenport, Pakenham VIC; Judith Everson, Lower Hutt NZ.

Do Your Block

Sol: Ornaments

2 x $25 Cash

Rose Maskey, Stockton NSW; Kerri Miatke, Wallan VIC.

Two-In-One

Sol: Elizabeth Mcgovern

2 x $25 Cash

Robyn Doherty, Cundletown NSW; Gil Ralph, Marangaroo WA.

Acrostic

Sol: Eunice Kennedy Shriver

2 x $25 Cash

Ken Aroin, Rosedale VIC; Marianne Woods, Tuncurry NSW.

Cluedunnit

Sol: Finn Wolfhard

2 x $25 Cash

Carole Carlson, Denistone NSW; Patricia Conman, Maryborough QLD.